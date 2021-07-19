https://thehill.com/homenews/media/563734-naomi-osaka-knocks-megyn-kelly-for-tweets-that-spew-negativity-about-mental

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” she wrote in a statement, adding she is concerned about people working in media and elsewhere who display “no regard for athletes mental health” and that it “rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.”

Kelly was discussing Osaka on Monday on Twitter with Clay Travis, a conservative sports pundit.

“Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue,” Travis tweeted.

“Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!” Kelly added.

Kelly, a former anchor on Fox News and NBC, hosts a podcast-turned-radio program on SiriusXM and recently garnered headlines for downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, suggesting the media made the attack seem “so much worse than it actually was.”

