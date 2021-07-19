https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/new-poll-reveals-64-americans-are-not-confident-kamala-harris-ready-be

A new poll from Convention of States Action shows nearly 60% of those surveyed are not confident about Vice President Kamala Harris becoming president.

The poll, in partnership with the Trafalgar Group, shows 58.6% of the electorate is “not confident at all” that Harris is ready to be president. Five percent said they were “not very confident.”

The flagging numbers for the vice president cross partisan lines, as 42.6% of Democrat voters say they are not very confident or not confident at all that Harris is ready to become the county’s next commander in chief.

Harris’s approval ratings have consistently trended downward since she assumed office in January of this year. Though a moderate drop in approval numbers is expected for incoming presidents and second in command, Harris’ numbers cliff exceeds Biden’s and most of her predecessors.

Americans appears most dissatisfied with her handling the border crisis of which President Biden put Harris in charge. Among their concerns are record high migrant numbers and her decision not to visit the border as the surge started.

The president of the Convention of States Action, Mark Meckler, says of the recent poll, “today we’re learning voters think Kamala Harris’ tenure as vice president has been a disaster, and she’s absolutely not ready to step in and take his (Biden’s) place.”

