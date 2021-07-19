https://noqreport.com/2021/07/19/nikole-hannah-jones-cuba-is-the-most-equal-country-in-the-western-hemisphere/

Source: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

“1619 Project” founder and newly-tenured Howard University professor Nikole Hannah-Jones said that Cuba’s communist regime has brought about the greatest racial equality of any country in the Western Hemisphere.

Hannah-Jones, a journalist for the New York Times, made the comments in 2019 during a Vox Media podcast hosted by Vox editor-in-chief Ezra Klein. Klein has taken trips sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party in exchange for his “ favorable coverage ” of the regime.

“Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people of any place really in the hemisphere,” Hannah-Jones told Klein on the podcast. “I mean the Caribbean — most of the Caribbean it’s hard to count because the white population in a lot of those countries is very, very small, they’re countries run by black folks, but in places that are truly at least biracial countries, Cuba actually has the least inequality, and that’s largely due to socialism, which I’m sure no one wants to hear.”

Before making the comments, Hannah-Jones had laughed and said she was “no expert” on international race relations. Hannah-Jones is the main author of The New York Times’ “ 1619 Project ,” a widely discredited revision of American history […]