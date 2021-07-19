https://www.oann.com/nintendo-says-has-no-plans-for-further-switch-model/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nintendo-says-has-no-plans-for-further-switch-model



FILE PHOTO: A Nintendo Switch game console is pictured at the Paris Games Week in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

July 19, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nintendo has “no plans” to launch a new model of its Switch gaming device beyond the screen upgrade announced this month, the company said on Monday after media reports.

The $349.99 Nintendo Switch OLED will launch on Oct. 8. The Kyoto-based firm said it has “no plans for launching any other model at this time”.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by David Goodman)

