Things are happening at CNN!

This sounds promising, doesn’t it? Are you sitting down? Because you’re going to want to be sitting down.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Here it is:

“Much-anticipated.”

Yes, you definitely don’t want to miss any of the details!

CNN’s pooled all their collective brainpower for this, guys. They’ve got their Top. Men. working on it.

It’s a bold strategy. And CNN can’t wait to see if it pays off for them.

CNN should be prepared to not like the answer to that question.

So many people already don’t want to pay for *regular* CNN. What makes CNN think we’re willing to pay even more for “exclusive” crap?

At least CNN’s staying on-brand.

We look forward to Regular CNN’s coverage of the layoffs.

