Things are happening at CNN!

Stand by for @CNN news… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

This sounds promising, doesn’t it? Are you sitting down? Because you’re going to want to be sitting down.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Here it is:

CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service from CNN, will debut in Q1 2022.@CNNPlus will feature original, live, on demand & interactive programming. Learn more at https://t.co/1UKZbjqviZ and sign up for exclusive updates. Release: https://t.co/tHxbhQhcSX — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 19, 2021

“Much-anticipated.”

CNN is hiring hundreds of people and developing dozens of programs for a subscription streaming service. It’s called CNN+ and it’s launching in the first quarter of 2022. Here’s my @CNNBusiness story with all the details https://t.co/rbgti2rvMj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

Yes, you definitely don’t want to miss any of the details!

“This is the most important launch for CNN since Ted Turner launched the network in June of 1980,” says CNN Worldwide chief digital officer @MorseA. https://t.co/rbgti2rvMj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

Here’s why this moment feels like a TV news milestone. Tens of millions of people access CNN TV through a cable/satellite bundle. The brand generates more than a billion $’s in profit annually, largely from subscriber fees and ads. But every network needs a streaming strategy… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

CNN can’t just sell its current live shows via streaming due to lucrative and long-term deals with cable distributors. So it’s building a parallel track, right next to its existing TV track, to reach cord-cutters AND cable customers who want more of CNN. In other words, CNN+. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

Jeff Zucker’s statement in the press release signals the ambition of @CNNplus: “CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

CNN+ shows will be led by “some of CNN’s most prominent talent, as well as several new faces,” @morsea says. There will be 8 to 12 hours of live programming a day; taped shows from the network’s archives like Tucci, plus new series in the works; and an “interactive community.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

Behind the scenes, producers have been piloting possible shows for CNN+ for weeks. Engineers have been working on the tech for months. “We are going to take a pretty big swing here, and the company’s behind it,” @morsea says — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

CNN’s pooled all their collective brainpower for this, guys. They’ve got their Top. Men. working on it.

Let’s hire someone to come up with a better name. I mean, they aren’t even trying here… — Tom Becktold (@becktold) July 19, 2021

The whole Plus-sign thing is outdated. https://t.co/0HXRlZUhry — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 19, 2021

It’s a bold strategy. And CNN can’t wait to see if it pays off for them.

Across the news biz, one question looms large: Just how big can the market for news subscriptions become? How many people might be willing to pay? With ➕, CNN will try to find out. Here’s my full story 👇🏼 https://t.co/Bcwu8x2FVo — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 19, 2021

CNN should be prepared to not like the answer to that question.

So the cable service that I already pay for is going to have just headlines and a statement “if you want to hear/see more on this story, go to our streaming channel”? — Arnold Layne (@arnielayne) July 19, 2021

So many people already don’t want to pay for *regular* CNN. What makes CNN think we’re willing to pay even more for “exclusive” crap?

Another way to watch the same stories repeated over and over hour after hour with a different talking head. Pass — Claudia (@cveets14) July 19, 2021

Not interested in ANOTHER streaming service. I’ve started dumping the few that I have. — akimbo (@oh_akimbo) July 19, 2021

CNN is hungry for a cut out of streaming. Nobody needs this. — Steven (@beaconspring) July 19, 2021

Zero ppl were waiting in anticipation for this garbage https://t.co/A3bk648EHW — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 19, 2021

At least CNN’s staying on-brand.

it’s just Jim Acosta looking at himself in a mirror https://t.co/9XX0ZlUnSX — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 19, 2021

CNN “the Ocho” https://t.co/VYzyO8Z7HN — Prison Mitch 6’0” IQ π (@MidnightMitch) July 19, 2021

Coming soon to an airport near you! — Baghdad Bruce (@RVA_Rock) July 19, 2021

Kinda feel sorry for all the CNN execs and employees who are going to lose a job over this certain disaster. — Hurley_Face (@HurleyFace) July 19, 2021

We look forward to Regular CNN’s coverage of the layoffs.

