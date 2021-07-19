https://hannity.com/media-room/not-a-joke-aoc-paid-more-than-1-4-million-in-tax-the-rich-themed-merchandise-other-apparel/

‘FLASH MOB’: AOC Mocks GOP Lawmakers’ ‘Entitlement and Privilege’ on Impeachment Inquiry

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.25.19

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the GOP’s “Little Flash Mob” struggling to find answers on the Democrats’ latest impeachment inquiry Thursday night; blaming their “entitlement and privilege” for their behavior.

“There have been many aspects of the GOP’s little flash mob that have relied on mountains of entitlement and privilege, but them *asking* the police to be arrested is just… Well, let’s just say my community would find it hard to understand why *anyone* would ask to be arrested,” posted Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

There have been many aspects of the GOP’s little flash mob that have relied on mountains of entitlement and privilege, but them *asking* the police to be arrested is just… Well, let’s just say my community would find it hard to understand why *anyone* would ask to be arrested. https://t.co/ez5IsocNm5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 24, 2019

Senate Republicans -led by Lindsey Graham- introduced new legislation Thursday officially condemning House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

“The South Carolina Republican, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has attacked Democrats for their handling of the impeachment process. His resolution — backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — criticizes the House for its ‘closed-door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry,’” reports Politico.

“This is a kangaroo court and it will not stand,” Graham said this week. “I’ve got a resolution saying if you’re going to impeach the president give him the same rights that Richard Nixon had and that Bill Clinton had…what’s going on now is disgusting.”

“The Graham resolution could put pressure on Republicans who have appeared open to considering the evidence in the House impeachment inquiry. But even Republicans who have declined to offer predictions on how the inquiry might end have attacked Democrats for how they’ve handled impeachment,” adds Politico.