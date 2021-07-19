https://hannity.com/media-room/not-a-joke-aoc-paid-more-than-1-4-million-in-tax-the-rich-themed-merchandise-other-apparel/
‘FLASH MOB’: AOC Mocks GOP Lawmakers’ ‘Entitlement and Privilege’ on Impeachment Inquiry
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.25.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the GOP’s “Little Flash Mob” struggling to find answers on the Democrats’ latest impeachment inquiry Thursday night; blaming their “entitlement and privilege” for their behavior.
“There have been many aspects of the GOP’s little flash mob that have relied on mountains of entitlement and privilege, but them *asking* the police to be arrested is just… Well, let’s just say my community would find it hard to understand why *anyone* would ask to be arrested,” posted Ocasio-Cortez on social media.
Senate Republicans -led by Lindsey Graham- introduced new legislation Thursday officially condemning House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
“The South Carolina Republican, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has attacked Democrats for their handling of the impeachment process. His resolution — backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — criticizes the House for its ‘closed-door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry,’” reports Politico.
“This is a kangaroo court and it will not stand,” Graham said this week. “I’ve got a resolution saying if you’re going to impeach the president give him the same rights that Richard Nixon had and that Bill Clinton had…what’s going on now is disgusting.”
“The Graham resolution could put pressure on Republicans who have appeared open to considering the evidence in the House impeachment inquiry. But even Republicans who have declined to offer predictions on how the inquiry might end have attacked Democrats for how they’ve handled impeachment,” adds Politico.
‘SUPER WEIRD’: Cortez Compares Border Security with BERLIN WALL, Says Everybody in DC ‘Like a Spy’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.18.19
Recently sworn-in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to baffle supporters and critics alike over the weekend; directly comparing President Trump’s border wall with the ‘Berlin Wall’ and saying everyone in Washington, DC is “like a spy.”
Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says the wall is “a moral abomination. I think it’s like the Berlin wall”
The Berlin wall was built to stop East Germans from escaping into West Germany
The goal of the border wall is to stop illegal immigration and trafficking pic.twitter.com/MbFWitkFBi
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 18, 2019
Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to think that everyone in Washington, D.C., is spying on her and texting about her pic.twitter.com/R9p373vAKl
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 18, 2019
“No matter how you feel about the wall, I think it’s a moral abomination. I think -it’s like- the Berlin Wall,” said Cortez.
“Here in DC, it’s like, so weird. Everybody is like, a spy. It’s so bizarre. You can go out to get a coffee and the person in the corner of the restaurant goes and texts all of their friends. It’s super weird,” she added.