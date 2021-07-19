https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/19/npr-comes-for-ben-shapiros-daily-wire-in-the-name-of-combating-misinformation-and-shapiro-has-thoughts/

Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire has done quite well on Facebook. In fact, it’s thrived.

And NPR is apparently envious. So envious, in fact, that they’ve published a piece complaining about how popular it is and not-so-subtly suggesting that something ought to be done about it. You know, because the sort of person who would consume information from The Daily Wire probably isn’t smart or perceptive enough to realize the awful conservative nature of that information.

More:

“They tend to not provide very much context for the information that they are providing,” said [Jaime Settle, the director of the Social Networks and Political Psychology Lab at The College of William & Mary in Virginia]. “If you’ve stripped enough context away, any piece of truth can become a piece of misinformation.”

Publicly the site does not purport to be a traditional news source. On its ‘About’ page, the site declares, “The Daily Wire does not claim to be without bias,” and goes on to say, “We’re opinionated, we’re noisy, and we’re having a good time.”

It’s not clear that the millions of people engaging with the site’s news stories every month recognize that. The Daily Wire’s content looks no different in Facebook’s newsfeed than an article from a local newspaper, making it potentially difficult to distinguish between more and less reliable or biased information sources.

And obviously, any information filtered through a conservative lens is bad. Dangerous, even.

Needless to say, Ben Shapiro has thoughts:

The Daily Wire is a hell of a lot more honest about their bias than NPR is.

And we’d expect nothing less from NPR.

Whoops!

Feel familiar?

Nice company you keep, NPR.

There’s a feather in the Left’s cap!

If NPR still wants comment from the Daily Wire, this should suffice:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...