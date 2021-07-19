https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/olympic-athletes-testing-positive-covid-19-japan-continue-rise?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Olympic officials say as many as 61 people associated with the Tokyo games have now tested positive for COVID-19, with opening ceremonies set for Friday.

However, Olympic officials say the rising number must be considered in the large context of the number of athletes and personnel, with no plans to delay or cancel the international sporting event.

“The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it’s important to look inside the numbers: among the total, 33 are positive cases from residents of Japan, 28 are from the Olympic Committees arriving from overseas,” Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee spokesperson Masa Takaya said Monday.

“Regarding this 28, we need to look at the 22,000 people arriving in Japan. Looking into the positive case rate, the number is nearly 0.1%,” Takaya also said, according to CNN.

It’s unclear exactly how many of those who have tested positive for the virus are athletes.

As of Monday, at least three had reportedly tested positive including two Two South African men’s soccer players who are staying in the Olympic Village.

According to the Associated Press, several of the athletes who have tested positive since arriving in Japan were said to have been previously vaccinated.

Not all the names of the athletes who tested positive were released, CNN also reports.

