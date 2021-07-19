https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/19/ouch-president-biden-apparently-does-not-think-treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-is-a-serious-economist/

President Biden delivered remarks today about the economy while also walking back a claim he made late last week that Facebook was “killing people” with misinformation (that claim from Biden was, ironically, misinformation).

Biden also addressed inflation and his plan to spend America’s way out of it (what could possibly go wrong?):

Biden also said this:

“No serious economist”?

LOL.

Then again…

