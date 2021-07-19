https://therightscoop.com/breaking-over-300-migrants-show-up-to-border-fence-demanding-to-be-let-in-and-most-of-them-are-bidenbordercrisis/

Bill Melugin reported this morning from Del Rio, Texas saying that over 300 migrants showed up to the border and demanded to be let into the US, with some of them trying to force their way in:

NEW: Getting a bit hectic here in Del Rio. Massive group of 300+ migrants wants to be let into the US. Some migrant families being let through, but adult men try to force their way through the gate. BP and troopers have to yell at them to get back. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7E4KIHmNVs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021



Melugin reported on this a couple of hours ago on Fox News, saying that there’s no evidence that ‘extreme progress’ has been made at the border which Kamala recently claimed:

“We’ve recently heard VP Kamala Harris say that quote, ‘Extreme progress,’ has been made across the border. I can tell you there is no evidence of that and the June numbers have been the highest in 20 years.” — @BillFOXLA #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/Fyy6Kg8cnZ — For America (@ForAmerica) July 19, 2021





He also reported that US officials managed to arrest a cartel member. And in the clip below, he says a lot of the migrants coming here are testing positive for COVID:

“It is disingenuous when we hear the administration saying the border is closed, that there is extreme progress being made. It’s just factually not backed up by what’s happening on the ground here.” — @BillFOXLA pic.twitter.com/87J58VUyXn — For America (@ForAmerica) July 19, 2021



About 20 minutes ago, Melugin reported that most of the migrants have now been let in and put on buses to be taken to a migrant facility:

A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody. At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CIfSXAejCc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

With more coming and more waiting.

But hey, Biden’s got all of this under control, as you can plainly see. He and Kamala are making EXTREME progress!

