https://therightscoop.com/breaking-over-300-migrants-show-up-to-border-fence-demanding-to-be-let-in-and-most-of-them-are-bidenbordercrisis/

Bill Melugin reported this morning from Del Rio, Texas saying that over 300 migrants showed up to the border and demanded to be let into the US, with some of them trying to force their way in:

 
Melugin reported on this a couple of hours ago on Fox News, saying that there’s no evidence that ‘extreme progress’ has been made at the border which Kamala recently claimed:


He also reported that US officials managed to arrest a cartel member. And in the clip below, he says a lot of the migrants coming here are testing positive for COVID:

 
About 20 minutes ago, Melugin reported that most of the migrants have now been let in and put on buses to be taken to a migrant facility:

With more coming and more waiting.

But hey, Biden’s got all of this under control, as you can plainly see. He and Kamala are making EXTREME progress!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...