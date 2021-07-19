

Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

A man from Tampa, Florida is set to be the first person involved in the January 6 storming of the Capitol to be sentenced for a felony. The charge is one felony count of “entering the Capitol to obstruct Congress.”

Today, Paul Hodgkins will be the first 1/6 defendant sentenced on a felony guilty plea. He engaged no violence. His crime: entered the Capitol wearing a Trump t-shirt, held a Trump flag, took a selfie with Q Shaman. Prosecutors want 18 months in prison:https://t.co/4Olui6BIjc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2021

According to the Tampa Bay Times, prosecutors are asking for an 18-month prison terms for 38-year-old Paul Allard Hodgkins. Hodgkins pled guilty to the charge on June 2. He has no prior criminal history and engaged in no violence while in the capitol.

“The need to deter others is especially strong in cases involving domestic terrorism, which the breach of the Capitol certainly was,” Special Assistant US Attorney Mona Sedky said in the sentencing request.

Prosecutors stated in a filing that Hodgkins “contributed to the collective threat to democracy” when he and others interrupted the certification of the 2020 election in congress on January 6. The vote proceeded later that day.

Footage shows Hodgkins inside the Senate chamber on January 6, wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt, eye goggles around his neck, and carrying a Trump flag.

The sentencing could set the bar for the sentencing of hundreds of other people who illegally breached the capitol building on January 6.

According to federal sentencing guidelines, Hodgkins, who has remained free since his arrest, should face between 15 and 21 months in prison.