PHILLY CHAOS: 1000+ Rioters Take the Streets for 2nd Night, Stores Looted, Injuries Reported
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.28.20
At least 1,000 rioters took the streets of Philadelphia Tuesday night after police shot and killed a man with a knife earlier this week; sparking protests, looting, and widespread damage across the city.
“We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death,” posted a statement from the Biden-Harris campaign.
“Police and city officials issued swift statements following the incident and promised an investigation. But their assurances did little to assuage many in the city who see the shooting as another example of a Black man being killed by police when they say the situation could have been diffused,” reports Fox News.
At least 30 police officers were injured in riots across Philadelphia last night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
PHILLY CHAOS: 30 Police Officers Injured, Riots, Looting After Knife-Yielding Man is Shot and Killed
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.27.20
At least 30 police officers were injured early Tuesday morning after chaos erupted following a shooting by law enforcement agents at a man allegedly refusing to drop a knife during an altercation.
“More than 30 people have been detained and at least 30 police officers have been injured as tensions erupted in West Philadelphia after police shot and killed a man armed with a knife,” reports ABC News.
“Authorities said officers confronted Walter Wallace, who was reportedly armed with a knife Monday afternoon. Police said Wallace was shot multiple times by two officers after he didn’t adhere to calls to drop the weapon. He was later pronounced dead,” adds the website.
