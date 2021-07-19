https://hannity.com/media-room/philly-spirals-3-dead-33-injured-in-a-series-of-shootings-over-one-weekend-in-philadelphia/

PHILLY CHAOS: 1000+ Rioters Take the Streets for 2nd Night, Stores Looted, Injuries Reported

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.28.20

At least 1,000 rioters took the streets of Philadelphia Tuesday night after police shot and killed a man with a knife earlier this week; sparking protests, looting, and widespread damage across the city.

“We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death,” posted a statement from the Biden-Harris campaign.

“Police and city officials issued swift statements following the incident and promised an investigation. But their assurances did little to assuage many in the city who see the shooting as another example of a Black man being killed by police when they say the situation could have been diffused,” reports Fox News.

At least 30 police officers were injured in riots across Philadelphia last night. But Democrats want to defund the police.#BackTheBlue — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 27, 2020

Pa. National Guard deployed to Philadelphia fearing second night of violent riots over deadly cop shooting https://t.co/vm2lKta0yq — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 27, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.