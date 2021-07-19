https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f5cbb0bbafd42ff58826df
A roadside bomb blast has ripped through a market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad, Iraq, reportedly killing more than 20 people. The bombing is the third to hit the majority-Shia neighborhood…
President Joe Biden’s Justice Department won’t prosecute former President Trump’s Commerce secretary even after the watchdog agency’s probe showed that he misrepresented the reasoning behind an additi…
A Florida man who joined in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol will serve eight months in prison in the first felony sentencing to result from the Jan. 6 attack. …
Toyota announced Monday that it pulled all Olympic related advertisements on Japanese television during the Games as a result of increasing coronavirus cases and frustration from the Japanese public, …