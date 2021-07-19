https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/07/poll-schools-should-teach-traditional-values/











Photo by MChe Lee



Over three-fourths of U.S. voters say they want schools to teach traditional values. That’s according to a Rasmussen Reports poll.

Seventy-eight percent (78%) say it’s at least somewhat important that kids learn traditional values in school, says Rasmussen Reports.

That reportedly includes over half (52%) who say it is very important traditional values are taught in school.

Rasmussen says this is in line with polls on the same question dating back to 2013.

Click on the link below to read the full poll story:

Rasmussen Reports poll story: Most say its important to teach kids traditional values in school











Share this: Twitter

Facebook

