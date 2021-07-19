https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/price-increases-expected-joe-biden-says-inflation-temporary-video/

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks on the economy and rising consumer prices.

Biden claimed the price hikes were expected and said inflation is “temporary.”

Prices are rising quickly and inflation hit 5.4% last month as the Biden Admin bragged about saving Americans 16 cents on their July 4th bbq.

Gas and grocery prices are through the roof but Biden claims it’s all “temporary.”

“As our economy has come roaring back, we’ve seen some price increases,” Biden said. “Some folks have raised worries that this could be a sign of persistent inflation, but that’s not our view.”

“Our experts believe, and the data shows, that most of the price increases we’ve seen were expected and are expected to be temporary.”

VIDEO:

Biden says “unchecked inflation over the long term would pose a real challenge to our economy” but adds he’s “confident that isn’t what we’re seeing today” pic.twitter.com/FDGUKGBpmc — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 19, 2021

