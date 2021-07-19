https://www.dailywire.com/news/prince-harry-to-release-a-wholly-truthful-megxit-memoir

Prince Harry will release a “wholly truthful” memoir about his life in the royal family and about his “Megxhit” escape to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The New York Post’s Page Six reports that Prince Harry’s biography — a first draft of which is nearly complete — is expected to be “explosive,” and that the former royal, who made a public split with his family last year, will be retelling his life story, “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

Harry and his wife Meghan have traded on their experience as royals of late, inking podcast and series’ deals with major names like Spotify and Netflix, and doing a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the pair detailed a litany of slights suffered while under the thumb of the British royal family.

Included in that litany were claims that members of the royal family questioned whether Harry and Meghan’s children would have a dark “skin tone,” that their son Archie was denied a royal title because he was part black, and that Meghan was left to struggle alone with suicidal thoughts while pregnant.

Commentators have questioned the veracity of the pair’s claims, particularly that Archie was denied a title out of racism, and have pointed out that Harry and his brother, William, have been open about seeking therapy, and even founded a mental health charity called, “Heads Together,” that would have been willing to provide Meghan with resources.

There are few details about what Harry’s memoir will cover, but it is expected to be revelatory in a way similar to the pair’s Oprah interview.

“In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” the book’s publisher said in a statement to media.

The tome will cover Harry’s “lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father,” the New York Post reports, adding that the publisher promises “an honest and captivating personal portrait.”

In his own statement, Prince Harry called the book, “wholly truthful,” according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story— the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” the prince said in a statement. “‘I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

