At today’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if Joe Biden would ever ask Donald Trump to help him spread the message about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID19.

Here’s how Psaki responded:

Jen Psaki and the Biden administration know full well how far a collaboration between Joe Biden and Donald Trump would go toward promoting vaccine confidence. But they’re making it clear that they prefer to put petty partisanship ahead of public safety.

Duly noted.

Not the way Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, would go about it. But then he understands that some things are more important than sticking it to Donald Trump.

Another great look for the Biden White House.

Exactly. The Biden administration would have a much stronger moral leg to stand on if they demonstrated a willingness to work with Joe Biden’s predecessor on this. That would put the onus on Trump to accept the invitation.

Instead, they’re playing stupid games and expecting not to win stupid prizes.

Joe Biden’s still trying to figure those out, too.

(How refreshing.)

