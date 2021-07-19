https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-suspended-twitter-covid-tweet/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours over a tweet saying that the virus is “not dangerous” for people under 65.

Twitter apparently also took issue with her implying that “defeating obesity” would help COVID recovery rates.

This is why no entity should force NON-FDA approved vaccines or masks. Instead help people protect their health by defeating obesity, which will protect them from covid complications & death, and many other health problems. We should invest in health, not human experimentation. https://t.co/I4zHqwabhi — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 19, 2021

A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill that Green’s account had violated the company’s policy that states, “You may not use Twitter’s services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm.”

“Content that is demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm (such as increased exposure to the virus, or adverse effects on public health systems) may not be shared on Twitter,” the company’s policy states.

Greene has been an outspoken opponent of mandatory vaccinations.

“The controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65,” Greene tweeted on Monday. “With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone.”

The controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65. With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone. https://t.co/JhYg3acrrK — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 19, 2021

The tweets are still live on her account, but with a tag calling them “misleading.”

