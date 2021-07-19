https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/republicans-pounce-on-eco-terrorism-charge-but-president-biden-does-not-plan-to-withdraw-his-nominee-to-head-blm/

The Spokesman-Review’s Orion Donovan Smith reported Monday that according to Jen Psaki, President Biden does not intend to withdraw his nomination to lead the Bureau of Land Management despite conflicting testimony with a retired Forest Service investigator who says she was part of an eco-terrorist cell.

We thought the Biden administration was going to be all about honesty (how refreshing).

Sen. Mike Lee put together a thread about Tracy-Stone Manning:

There’s no one else in the United States better suited for the gig? Someone without a background in eco-terrorism?

Unless she’s a white supremacist then Biden will never consider her a domestic terrorist.

