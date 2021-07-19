https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/19/reuters-wants-to-make-very-sure-you-know-about-rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-new-merchandise/

The Washington Post just a few days ago reported on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” T-shirts, all while noting new coronavirus cases were near the highest in the nation. We certainly didn’t get the impression the Post was trying to advertise the shirts (they did anyway), but the Reagan Battalion noticed Monday that Reuters seemed to think it was breaking that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was getting into the merchandise business.

We probably missed a few:

Reuters reports:

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became one of America’s most prominent progressive Democrats with her calls to tax the wealthy and spend heavily to fight climate change.

Now she is investing heavily in her online store, selling T-shirts, sweatshirts and other merchandise with her name, “AOC” initials or slogans including “Tax the Rich” and “Fight for our Future,” efforts aimed at both fundraising and building the second-term lawmaker’s profile nationally.

Did you know Vogue had her on their cover and did a piece on her skincare routine?

Did you know AOC has an online merch store?

As we said, we might have missed a tweet or two, but there’ll be a new one along in an hour or two.

We’re assuming all of the proceeds are earmarked for her campaign fund, so we don’t imagine she’ll be sending a cut to her abuela in Puerto Rico to fix her roof.

* * *

Update:

Sean Spicer was among those calling out the democratic socialist, but she replied that selling T-shirts isn’t capitalism:

