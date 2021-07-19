https://djhjmedia.com/kari/rudy-giuliani-slams-bret-baier-over-media-coverage-of-arizona-deconstructs-phony-democrats-video/

On Monday, Rudy Giuliani, former counsel for President Donald J. Trump, appeared on The War Room Podcast with Steve Bannon to talk about his findings regarding Arizona’s audit of the 2020 election and how he views the role of the media.

“Bret Baier and Fox News said, when they heard about the Arizona hearing last week, said there is nothing to see here. They said it was a couple of hundred votes. This is a waste of time and essentiality Rudy Giuliani is way off the Reservation,” Bannon said, opening up the discussion.

Media In Conspiracy To Make Sure Trump Didn’t Win

Giuliani responded:

“I say that the level of reporting was either the most incompetent ever in the country or in some cases totally corrupt.”

“Much of the media was in a conspiracy to make sure that Trump didn’t win. Basically [they must have thought] that we have to do anything and everything to defeat Trump. And when they could not defeat him on election day they went ahead and they made up ballots That is what that 78,000 pieces that were phony is all about. And that is why the woman wanted the Sharpie pens. So to miss that you have to either be stupid or a part of it,” Giuliani told Bannon.

“I realized the fraud of the morning after the election,” he said.

WATCH:

Rudy Giuliani Exposes How Democrat Operatives Stole The Election

Bannon said:

“You stood in the breach and didn’t give up on the President when even Mike Pence did. Look at the article in Politico today that shows that Pence’s political career has flatlined. You stood tall in the breach. And look at the news today exploding,” Bannon said.

Talking about Arizona, Giuliani replied:

“You can’t dispute it. Look at the numbers. The numbers and categories are sufficient to really change the election. We are talking about at least 200,000, and it may end up being more, illegal votes. They were clearly illegal. You have about 60,000 or 70,000- which we always thought were there- on paper that was not [on] official paper. That is going to be true in Georgia and big-time in Pennsylvania. Essentially what happened was they had to make up ballots because Trump was winning. So the reason they were asking about the sharpie pens or makers, is because the expert found 78,000 of the paper in Maricopa Country is totally phony paper. Different from the paper that was sent out. It is not official. It is not folded. It looks like it is marked with the same sharpie so I don’t know what else you need. We have 78,000 when the margin is 10,000 or 11,000. We have votes by people who were not registered on election day, and so in large measure, if you investigate, these are not really people. This what you have to do is slip them in. They had 18,000 voted and were removed after election day. They probably figured out those didn’t exist and they wanted to get those out before the audit. Then they have 11,326 rolls who were not on the rolls, but did vote. So they were not registered. So the phony Democrats assigned them a registration. They gave them a name. So total one that decides the whole thing is 74,243 mail in ballots with no evidence that they were ever sent out. In other words, those are the ones that were made up,” he told Bannon.

WATCH:

