https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/19/runaway-texas-dem-gene-wu-just-keeps-digging-that-hole-deeper-n413193
About The Author
Related Posts
Jason Whitlock Launches Project to Fight Against 'Systemic Effort to Undermine America Through Racial Division and Fear'
June 8, 2021
Robert Mueller's Service Animal, Andrew Weissmann, Yaps About Tucker Carlson and the NSA and Confirms Your Worst Thoughts About Him
July 8, 2021
Demographics Drive Destiny
April 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy