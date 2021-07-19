https://justthenews.com/accountability/watchdogs/senior-fbi-official-took-free-gifts-media-while-trump-russia-probe-was?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Justice released the findings of an investigation Tuesday that found that a former senior FBI official violated agency policy by having numerous unauthorized contacts with the media.

The investigation found that the official, who has not been named and has since retired from the agency, “had numerous contacts with members of the media between January and November 2016 in violation of FBI policy,” as well as accepted unauthorized gifts from media members, according to the report.

The senior official had unofficial contact with media officials during the opening months of the Trump-Russia investigation. That investigation by the FBI started in the months leading up to and after the Nov. 2016 presidential election. However, the report does not mention that this official was part of the investigation.

Investigators found that the official had accepted tickets from members of the media for two black-tie dinner events, one costing $225 and the other costing $300.

From 2014 through 2016, had more unauthorized contacts with the media, including “substantive communications” with reporters and “unauthorized social engagements outside of FBI Headquarters involving drinks, lunches, and dinners.”

The senior official, who has since retired, was contacted by the Bureau for an interview during the investigation but denied the request. The DOJ OIG does have the authority to subpoena current FBI employees but does not have that power for former employees.

