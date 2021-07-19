https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/sharpiegate-revisited-19-states-forbade-trump-voters-using-ballpoint-pens
|
What’s the punishment for committing election-fraud-via-Sharpie aka treason? Is there a generous pay-off too?
IMHO, in my crankier moments I feel traitors should swing. Or at least have “Benedict Arnold” tattooed on their foreheads.
Thanks to the Maricopa Forensic Audit, the “totally debunked” #SharpieGate is again in the news.
We were right, Patriots! It is a big deal.
It wasn’t just Arizona that pulled the Sharpie fast one. Not just Illinois. Not just that bastion of honesty and fairness, Pennsylvania.
No, voter-fraud-by-Sharpie-trickery was committed from sea to shining sea. Treason as elegant as it was simple.
Kelly Dixon of Maricopa County has become the infamous poster child for #SharpieGate. Maybe because she was the only one dumb enough to put her name on it (see her email above). It paid off too…she’s got a brand new edgy hairstyle and brand new job with the Maricopa DoT. So I guess treason does pay…for now.
Oh, I shouldn’t just pick on Kelly because she’s far from being alone in betraying her country à la the simple Sharpie marker. It was done nationwide by hundreds of election workers who knew exactly what they were doing.
And only one whistleblower has come forward. One.
When #SharpieGate first broke on Nov. 3rd, 2020, the Mainstream Media instantly assured us it was a great, big, fat nothingburger (like Hunter’s laptop). Democrat reporter Jen Fifield writing for Arizona Central quotes Helen Purcell and Kathleen Hale as regretful that the voting public wasn’t better informed pre-election that “Sharpies are just fine now” before the election.
And that’s when I started to scream.
I screamed not only because the Wayback Machine proved they lie but also because if they had made the slightest effort to communicate this to the voting public pre-11/3, #SharpieGate would never have happened. Patriots would’ve cried foul. They would’ve voted with their own ballpoint pens and the jig would’ve been up. Oh no, Helen and Kathleen knowingly chose to remain mum.
In a way, the MSM are right. The feared “bleed through” of the marker to the opposite side of the page doesn’t make you vote for the wrong candidates thanks to the columns being offset. That’s not the problem with #SharpieGate.
The problem is (most) of these bled-through ballots were rejected and sent to adjudication…and we all know what that means. Goodbye, duly re-elected President-in-Exile Trump. Hello…nope, can’t say it. Won’t say it!
By November 4th, Patriots nationwide were crawling out of the woodwork on Twitter with their own horror stories of election judges angrily forcing markers on them on Election Day…even when they’d brought their own ballpoint pens from home. They gave a lot of reasons…each one crazier than the last.
They even had the hubris to make voters write their signatures with ballpoint pens but vote with felt-tip pens. Not kidding!
Below are the Patriots’ stories (organized by state in slideshows) in their own words…only the ones Twitter hasn’t purged!
How Does #SharpieGate Work?
|
Somehow, they knew.
The election judges seemed to know which voters were Republican and which voters were Democrat.
In some states that require an ID to vote, they knew to give Republicans a Republican ballot and Democrats a Democrat ballot. In California, Republican ballots were blatantly marked with an “R.”
In other states, they just assumed the majority of voters on 11/3 were Trump supporters so they put away the ballpoint pens and only had markers/Sharpies available on 11/3.
It wasn’t foolproof. Some Liberals were given Sharpies and they proudly bragged on Twitter how their Biden/Harris vote bled right through their ballot. (With IQs that high, do you think I could sell them a bridge in Brooklyn?)
No, the election judges reserved the Sharpies (or similar felt-tip markers) for November 3rd when they knew Trump voters would be out in force, voting in person. If you brought your own ballpoint pen from home, they yelled at you. They made up stupid reasons, pathetic excuses why Patriots couldn’t use their own pen. “It’s not sanitized,” is my all-time favorite excuse.
And if you think COVID-COVID-COVID had anything to do with it, think again! There were no germaphobe safeguards in place at most polling places and they demanded everyone use the same unsanitized been-in-a-hundred-mouths Sharpie.
A Sharpie-filled ballot is like putting a big red flag on the ballot. It’s like Meriadoc and Pippin jumping up and down trying to distract Orcs in The Fellowship of the Ring.
“Hey you! Over here!!! Yoo-hoo! I voted for Trump!!! Adjudicated me! Switch me!”
Arizona Red Roots on Telegram wrote, “Reportedly, in Maricopa County, only Democrat observers were present for most of the adjudication process. Republicans were not allowed in.” No shit, Sherlock! They even had their Democrat cronies register as Republicans so the process would seem fair.
Their treason was elegant in its simplicity and may God have mercy on their souls. Here’s the proof.