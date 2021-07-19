https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/sharpiegate-revisited-19-states-forbade-trump-voters-using-ballpoint-pens

No, voter-fraud-by-Sharpie-trickery was committed from sea to shining sea. Treason as elegant as it was simple.

It wasn’t just Arizona that pulled the Sharpie fast one. Not just Illinois. Not just that bastion of honesty and fairness, Pennsylvania.

Thanks to the Maricopa Forensic Audit, the “totally debunked” #SharpieGate is again in the news .

IMHO, in my crankier moments I feel traitors should swing. Or at least have “Benedict Arnold” tattooed on their foreheads.

Kelly Dixon of Maricopa County has become the infamous poster child for #SharpieGate. Maybe because she was the only one dumb enough to put her name on it (see her email above). It paid off too…she’s got a brand new edgy hairstyle and brand new job with the Maricopa DoT. So I guess treason does pay…for now.

Oh, I shouldn’t just pick on Kelly because she’s far from being alone in betraying her country à la the simple Sharpie marker. It was done nationwide by hundreds of election workers who knew exactly what they were doing.

And only one whistleblower has come forward. One.

When #SharpieGate first broke on Nov. 3rd, 2020, the Mainstream Media instantly assured us it was a great, big, fat nothingburger (like Hunter’s laptop). Democrat reporter Jen Fifield writing for Arizona Central quotes Helen Purcell and Kathleen Hale as regretful that the voting public wasn’t better informed pre-election that “Sharpies are just fine now” before the election.

And that’s when I started to scream.

I screamed not only because the Wayback Machine proved they lie but also because if they had made the slightest effort to communicate this to the voting public pre-11/3, #SharpieGate would never have happened. Patriots would’ve cried foul. They would’ve voted with their own ballpoint pens and the jig would’ve been up. Oh no, Helen and Kathleen knowingly chose to remain mum.

In a way, the MSM are right. The feared “bleed through” of the marker to the opposite side of the page doesn’t make you vote for the wrong candidates thanks to the columns being offset. That’s not the problem with #SharpieGate.

The problem is (most) of these bled-through ballots were rejected and sent to adjudication…and we all know what that means. Goodbye, duly re-elected President-in-Exile Trump. Hello…nope, can’t say it. Won’t say it!

By November 4th, Patriots nationwide were crawling out of the woodwork on Twitter with their own horror stories of election judges angrily forcing markers on them on Election Day…even when they’d brought their own ballpoint pens from home. They gave a lot of reasons…each one crazier than the last.

They even had the hubris to make voters write their signatures with ballpoint pens but vote with felt-tip pens. Not kidding!

Below are the Patriots’ stories (organized by state in slideshows) in their own words…only the ones Twitter hasn’t purged!