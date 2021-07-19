https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/shocking-video-nypd-searching-thug-pummeled-octogenarian-mta-bus/

Police are searching for a thug who poured a bottle of water on an 83-year-old man before repeatedly punching him in the face on a Bronx MTA bus.

The octogenarian was left with multiple fractures in his face.

The incident took place in May, but video of the attack was just released by the NYPD on Wednesday.

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 5/31/21 @ 5:30 PM, vicinity of Barnes Ave & East Gun Hill Rd @nypd47pct the unidentified individual assaulted an 83-year-old male victim that was attempting to exit MTA Bus 8621. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/tBNF1mN1Ey — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 15, 2021

“The 83-year-old victim was attempting to get off an MTA bus at Barnes Avenue and East Gun Hill Road in Williamsbridge around 5:30 p.m. May 31 when he got into a spat with a younger passenger, cops said,” the New York Post reports. “Things heated up when the suspect poured his bottle filled with a yellow beverage on the older man’s head, as they both stood toward the front of the bus.”

The elderly man repeatedly tries to push the attacker away, but was no match for the much younger man.

According to the NYPD, the attacker repeatedly punched the octogenarian in the face, but it is not shown in the video that they published online.

The attacker fled west on East Gun Hill Road following the assault. He has been described as being between 30 and 40 years old, around 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a denim jacket, blue jeans, a black hat and black sneakers.

People with information about the suspect are being asked to contact NYC Crime Stoppers, who are offering a reward up to $3,500 for information on his identity.

