https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/563608-six-takeaways-what-the-fec-reports-tell-us-about-the-midterm-elections

Members of the House and Senate have stockpiled a collective $645 million in campaign cash as they begin the slow run toward next year’s midterm elections.

That money offers early hints about the emerging battlegrounds in those elections where each party sees opportunities on the critical path forward.

Here are six takeaways from The Hill’s analysis of the latest Federal Election Commission reports:

ADVERTISEMENT

Vulnerable Senate Democrats know they’re vulnerable

Sens. Raphael WarnockRaphael WarnockKlobuchar, Stacey Abrams to team up on voting rights event Schumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up Number of nonwhite Democratic Senate staffers ticks up from 2020 MORE (D-Ga.) and Mark KellyMark KellySchumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up Equilibrium/ Sustainability — The gentler side of Shark Week Senate committee advances bipartisan energy infrastructure bill MORE (D-Ariz.) have been in Washington for just a few months, but they are already emerging as the best fundraisers in the Senate.

Warnock pulled in $7.2 million in the last quarter, and Kelly trailed with $6 million. They both have big early totals, with more money on hand than all but Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerPortman rips ‘arbitrary deadline of Wednesday’ on infrastructure Senate Republican says he can’t vote to open debate on infrastructure bill before he sees text Biden calls for voting rights passage on anniversary of John Lewis’s death MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sens. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottThe Memo: Trump is diminished but hasn’t faded The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Manchin on board with spending deal Schumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up MORE (R-S.C.) and John Thune John Randolph ThuneThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Schumer sets firm deadline on bipartisan infrastructure plan Senate negotiators scramble to defang GOP criticism On The Money: IRS funds snag infrastructure deal | Biden touts ‘transformative’ child tax credit payments | Powell’s uncertain future MORE (R-S.D.).

Among other potentially vulnerable Senate Democrats, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoFederal judge blocks new applications to DACA Schumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up A plan to address the growing orphaned wells crisis MORE (Nev.) and Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanSchumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up Hassan raises record .25M in second quarter Brewing battle over tax hikes to test Democratic unity MORE (N.H.) have started building formidable stockpiles. The two first-termers both have more than $6.5 million in the bank.

Slow raisers raise questions

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side of the ledger are Sens. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleySenate committee to hold hearing following FBI watchdog’s report on Nassar case Top House Democrat presses Senate to take up watchdog bill The art of Hunter Biden’s latest deal MORE (R-Iowa) and Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyFunding fight imperils National Guard ops Number of nonwhite Democratic Senate staffers ticks up from 2020 The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Biden backs Cuban protesters, assails ‘authoritarian regime’ MORE (D-Vt.). Both men are among the oldest and longest-serving senators in office — if Leahy were to win reelection, he would set the record for the longest tenure in the Senate — and both are the subject of constant retirement rumors.

Neither has formally said they will seek reelection, and both took it easy on the fundraising circuit in the last three months. Grassley, 87, raised $625,000, and Leahy, 81, pulled in $432,000. Grassley has about $2.5 million in the bank, and Leahy’s account stands just under $2 million.

It’s not likely that either Grassley or Leahy would face truly competitive races if they decide to run again, so they don’t need the biggest fundraising totals in the Senate. But if either is hoping to squelch retirement rumors, these reports won’t do the trick.

Speaking of retirement rumors: Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonWaPost gives Ron Johnson four ‘Pinocchios’ for ‘peddling’ vaccine misinformation Biden ICE nominee pledges to uphold agreements with local law enforcement GOP senators invite Yellen to brief them on debt ceiling expiration, inflation MORE (R-Wis.) raised $1.2 million last quarter. That’s good, but not great, and he’s got just $1.7 million in the bank. It’s also less than all but one other senator up for reelection next year, Sen. James Lankford James Paul LankfordThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Biden backs Cuban protesters, assails ‘authoritarian regime’ Trump getting tougher for Senate GOP to ignore Juan Williams: Republicans prefer Trump’s fantasies over truth and facts MORE (R-Okla.). Lankford has said he will run for another term; Johnson has not.

Red-state Democrats make early waves

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have been frustrated by Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida in recent years, prototypical swing states that have moved to the right. But three candidates are giving Democrats the early hope that they can recapture the working-class voters who once defined the party.

In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has proven one of the more adept fundraisers of the year. He raised $2.5 million in the last cycle, and he’s got $3 million in the bank. The tattooed, goateed and tie-averse former mayor of a small western Pennsylvania town is well ahead of his Democratic rivals.

In Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanSchumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up Here’s what Congress is reading at the beach this summer DOJ sharing review of alleged police misconduct on Jan. 6 with defense attorneys: report MORE (D) is building his own impressive stockpile. An anemic presidential campaign has turned into a well-funded Senate bid. Ryan raised $3.1 million in the last quarter, and he’s got $2.5 million in the bank.

But both Fetterman and Ryan could take a page from Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsCuba, Haiti pose major challenges for Florida Democrats Schumer, Tim Scott lead as Senate fundraising pace heats up Haiti Caucus: Forging path out of crisis will not be quick, but necessary to avoid false ‘democracy’ MORE (D-Fla.), the former Orlando police chief now taking on Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioThe Memo: Trump is diminished but hasn’t faded Cuba, Haiti pose major challenges for Florida Democrats Florida’s Crist urges Biden to provide direct federal aid to Cuban people MORE (R-Fla.). Demings raised almost $4.7 million last quarter, with more individual contributions than any other challenger running for a Senate seat this year.

Trump’s blessing isn’t a ticket to riches

The Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpTrollers take on LeBron James over new Space Jam film Graham says he’d ‘leave town’ to stop .5T spending plan Controversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz MORE have been among the best fundraisers of any members of the House of Representatives. Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyControversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz Can we please have an authoritative definition of RINO? The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Manchin on board with spending deal MORE (R-Wyo.) pulled in $1.9 million in the last three months, Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Manchin on board with spending deal Pro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee MORE (R-Ill.) raised $800,000 and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezPro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising Governors’ races see flood of pro-Trump candidates Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee MORE (R-Ohio) raised $600,000.

Trump is eager to get revenge, and he’s endorsed challengers against at least some of those apostates.

But Trump’s endorsements haven’t unleashed the fundraising floodgates. Max Miller, the Trump-backed candidate challenging Gonzalez, raised $443,000 in the last quarter, an impressive start but nothing wild. In Alaska, former state administrator Kelly Tshibaka (R) raised $544,000 in her bid to challenge Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate negotiators scramble to defang GOP criticism Pro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising Trouble: IRS funding snags bipartisan infrastructure deal MORE (R), less than half of the incumbent’s totals.

The results show Trump makes noise, but so far he’s not shaking the money tree for his chosen candidates.

For House members, the louder, the better

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a list of House members who raised the most money in the last three months: Reps. Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseControversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz House Republicans post record fundraising ahead of midterms GOP divided on anti-Biden midterm message MORE (R-La.), Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyControversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz Ex-Trump official: ‘No. 1 national security threat I’ve ever seen’ is GOP Top House antitrust Republican forms ‘Freedom from Big Tech Caucus’ MORE (R-Calif.), Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawControversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz There’s ‘something wrong with our bloody ships today’ White House and Congress would be wise to heed Cotton’s Navy report MORE (R-Texas), Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFunding fight imperils National Guard ops Where is ‘President Andrew Shepherd’ when we need him? Trump says Barr ‘never’ told him he thought he’d lose election MORE (D-Calif.), Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffLobbying world Clyburn: Trump could be called to testify before Jan. 6 panel First hearing of Jan. 6 probe to feature Capitol Police testimony MORE (D-Calif.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden seeks to prove his skeptics wrong Cuba, Haiti pose major challenges for Florida Democrats Ocasio-Cortez to stump for Turner in Ohio ahead of special election MORE (D-N.Y.), Cheney, Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanControversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz Top House antitrust Republican forms ‘Freedom from Big Tech Caucus’ Cheney reportedly told Jim Jordan ‘you f—— did this’ during Jan. 6 riot MORE (R-Ohio), Neal Dunn Neal Patrick DunnSix takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections Acting FTC chair urges Congress to revive agency authority after Supreme Court decision OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Nine, including former Michigan governor, charged over Flint water crisis | Regulator finalizes rule forcing banks to serve oil, gun companies | Trump admin adds hurdle to increase efficiency standards for furnaces, water heaters MORE (R-Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzControversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz Gaetz, Greene protest after third venue cancels event California venue cancels Gaetz, Greene’s ‘America First’ rally MORE (R-Fla.).

What do they have in common? They are either in leadership, or they are darlings of partisan news outlets.

Crenshaw is a regular on Fox News. Greene, Jordan and Gaetz are more likely to pop up on OAN or Newsmax. Porter and Schiff are MSNBC regulars, and Ocasio-Cortez appears wherever and whenever she wants.

The lesson for younger and aspiring members of Congress: Television is your ticket to riches.

The future of the House Democratic Caucus

ADVERTISEMENT

Several of the House Democrats who first won election in 2018 are beginning to show themselves as some of the most adept fundraisers in politics today.

Porter, the Orange County Democrat who unseated Republican Mimi Walters Marian (Mimi) Elaine WaltersFormer GOP Rep. Walters joins energy company GOP plots comeback in Orange County Crazy California an outlier? No, we are the canary in the coal mine MORE, has almost $13 million in the bank. Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerDemocrats face daunting hurdles despite promising start Moderate Democrats call for 9/11-style panel to probe COVID-19 origins Democratic tensions simmer in House between left, center MORE (D-N.J.) has $10 million on hand. Reps. Josh Harder (D-Calif.), Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoSix takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections Cuomo job approval drops 6 points amid nursing home controversy: poll Cuomo takes heat from all sides on nursing home scandal MORE (D-N.Y.) and Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillModerate Democrats call for 9/11-style panel to probe COVID-19 origins Paper industry, drugmakers spar over requirement to print prescribing information Overnight Energy: Climate emerges as infrastructure sticking point | US recovers millions in cryptocurrency paid to pipeline hackers | Chief scientist: NOAA is ‘ billion agency trapped in a .5 billion budget’ MORE (D-N.J.) all have more than $4 million in the bank, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) isn’t far off that mark.

Fundraising ability isn’t determinative in Congress, but it sure helps members vault to leadership and top committee positions. Keep an eye on those younger members, especially as an older generation of leaders nears the end of their careers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

