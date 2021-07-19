https://thelibertydaily.com/slipup-fauci-calls-original-covid-19-variants-the-prototype-viruses/

According to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, “Prototype” can have four similar meanings:

an original model on which something is patterned : ARCHETYPE an individual that exhibits the essential features of a later type a standard or typical example a first full-scale and usually functional form of a new type or design of a construction (such as an airplane)

The word in science is normally used to refer to the first working variation of something that has been constructed. This is why it’s so interesting that Anthony Fauci invoked the word when referring to the original versions of Covid-19 that launched the pandemic. Listen closely during this interview with CNN’s Kate Polduan:

It is well known that Anthony Fauci has been accused of participating in some form or fashion with the creation of Covid-19 through gain-of-function research that the Chinese Communist Party is suspected of engaging in before the pandemic. Did he slip up in this clip and call it what it was likely referred to behind closed doors in the past?

Most scientists would refer to the Alpha Variant of Covid-19 as, well, the “Alpha Variant.” They might call it the “original strain” or the “source variant” or something to that effect, but the word “prototype” has a connotation of man-made.

It’s probably nothing. Fauci probably mean that it was a prototype in that it was the original strain. Then again, he’s been telling so many lies for so long that he may not even realize when he slips up.

Here is the full interviewL

Hattip: Twitter user @DreamzAbstract

“Prototype” pic.twitter.com/lPrVSRjeqs — State Media Ice Cream Club – Est. 2021 (@DreamzAbstract) July 19, 2021

