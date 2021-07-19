https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/19/sold-out-literally-tweeters-flashback-shines-a-glaring-spotlight-on-just-how-far-s-e-cupp-has-fallen-pic/

A lot has changed in the last decade. S.E. Cupp is one of those things.

And she’s become a case study in just how much havoc one man, Donald Trump, has managed to wreak on ostensibly sensible people’s brains.

Tweeter @danieltobin recently took a short stroll down Memory Lane, where he ran across this:

Take a moment to laugh at @secupp ‘s book from 2010. pic.twitter.com/oHeIqyLCN6 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 19, 2021

We wouldn’t blame you if you’d forgotten that there was a time when S.E. Cupp was willing to call out the liberal media. It’s been years since her eyes were wide open.

Lot of people made a lot of money rousing the rabble and then just walked away like they had nothing to do with any of it. https://t.co/5uO39Zp7nN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2021

There certainly does seem to be a pattern.

Bill Kristol comes to mind… lots of using the populist right to push a certain foreign policy and then the monster got out of control. pic.twitter.com/fhY89ouW3b — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) July 19, 2021

People’s views can develop and change over the years, but what makes Cupp’s “evolution” so egregious is that it doesn’t appear to be motivated by a genuine desire to do better. Like so many others whose views “evolved” as a direct result of Donald Trump, Cupp has embraced liberalism in the name of conserving conservatism. That’s not bravery; it’s cravenness.

I remember when she was an up and coming young conservative. I liked her a lot and though she had a bright future in that movement. Sadly like far too many, 2016 and Trump broke her. Maybe along with working with the far left loons at CNN. — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 19, 2021

She literally morphed into the very thing she claimed to be against.😂😂😂😂 — My Name is Dawn (@MyNameisDawn2) July 19, 2021

That sweet MSM cash. pic.twitter.com/QZPsDunuGL — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) July 19, 2021

Sold out… literally — Mooks™ (@MooksInsight) July 19, 2021

You genuinely hate to see it.

