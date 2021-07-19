https://www.theepochtimes.com/special-live-panel-discussion-on-defending-the-constitution-why-it-matters-now-more-than-ever_3904766.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily
[Tonight at 6pm ET] Special Live Panel Discussion on Defending the Constitution: Why It Matters Now More Than Ever
The Constitution details our rights as Americans and safeguards us against tyranny. But current events are exposing that our constitutional rights are under threat. Why does the Constitution matter now more than ever before, and what we can do to defend it?
Moderated by Joshua Philipp, the first in-person panel discussion this year will gather leading constitutional experts and rights defenders who have taken courageous steps to preserve the Constitution.
Schedule:
6:00pm – 6: 50pm
Speakers
Alan M. Dershowitz
Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus
Harvard Law School
Robert G. Natelson
Senior Fellow in Constitutional Jurisprudence
Independence Institute in Denver
6:50pm – 7:20pm
Panel discussion
Joshua Philipp, Moderator
Senior Investigative Reporter
Host of ‘Crossroads’
Pastor Ché Ahn
Founder and President
Harvest International Ministry
Rex Steninger
Commissioner
Elko County, Nevada
Kevin Roberts, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Texas Public Policy Foundation
Timothy Barton
President
WallBuilders
7:20pm – 8:00pm
Q&A with Speakers and Panelists
For more information about the panel discussion, please visit EpochEvents.us.
The event is part of Defending America, a special initiative by The Epoch Times that draws on our nation’s principles and rich history to educate the public on the critical issues facing the United States today, such as constitutional rights, censorship, integrity of elections, and the threat of socialism. For more information about Defending America, please visit EpochTimesEvents.com.
