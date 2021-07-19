https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/19/state-rep-gene-wu-grabs-a-shovel-to-top-off-the-graves-of-himself-and-his-fellow-unmasked-jet-setting-texas-dem-friends/

Recently, Democratic Texas State Rep. Gene Wu called for a renewed nationwide mask mandate.

COVID19 DELTA variant is spreading fast. We are prepared for masking and distancing mandates and guidelines. I hope you are too. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

Thank you for all the comments concerning masking. I’ll forward your request to Congress and the White House to ask that we reinstitute a national masking requirement. I appreciate and welcome the vocal support for such a mandate. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

For the record, Wu didn’t appreciate people who would dare roll their eyes at an unmasked Democrat who sat on a private jet with other unmasked COVID19-positive Democrats and ate a salad calling for a mask mandate:

I assume that everyone “whistling past the graveyard” and laughing about Democratic members testing positive have already been fully vaccinated and have no complaints about mandatory masking provisions again. Otherwise, it seems kinda like begging Karma to visit. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

That tweet literally makes no sense, but in Wu’s defense, bad takes are kind of his thing.

Case in point, his thread today:

Let our mistake be the object lesson. All of us had been fully vaccinated since March. We got complacent because we felt safe. We had no positives for months, and we got sloppy. Being vaccinated doesn’t ALWAYS stop you from spreading the virus. ALWAYS MASK UP INDOORS! pic.twitter.com/aeCPxvacxD — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 19, 2021

Every member who tested positive had only mild (sniffles) or no symptoms. This is because we’ve all been vaccinated and our bodies already had the anti-bodies ready to combat an infection. But having antibodies doesn’t stop you from shedding viruses until they done their job. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 19, 2021

The lesson here is that: 🔵 Delta is more contagious & spreading fast

🔵 Vaccine will stop infection for ~90%

🔵 10% who get it will have mild symptoms

🔵 If vaccinated, still need to mask up indoors in case you’re an ASYMPTOMATIC spreader

🔵 GET TESTED IMMEDIATE if any signs — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 19, 2021

Why weren’t Texas’ Party of Science™ members masked up? Clearly you can never be too careful.

I hope everyone keeps sending out this picture. Everyone should be REMINDED to not get complacent. Even if fully vaccinated, you may be safe, but we still need to protect others! Every repost will be a vote for MASKING UP and getting VACCINATED. WE CAN DO THIS! — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 19, 2021

Everytime you see this picture posted, comment on it… that it’s a reminder to get FULLY VACCINATED and to MASK UP INDOORS. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 19, 2021

We have good news for you, Gene: everyone is going to keep sending out that picture and commenting on it. Because reminders of Democratic hypocrisy and ineptitude and incompetence never get old.

Minions Stockholm syndrome memed this guy into tweeting the photo out himself Incredible https://t.co/zqaW9QJczN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 19, 2021

Hilarious.

This whole Texas Democrat trip has been just like Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, except if Jimmy Stewart shared photos of his lunch & laundry then spread a novel coronavirus. https://t.co/LdRg6u6zOv — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 19, 2021

Gene, people are dying. You’re killing people, Gene. https://t.co/E6clJo5dKK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2021

Bottom line: a buffoon trying his best to make their ultimate buffoonery into a life lesson. This applies. https://t.co/J0b6N1kUbE pic.twitter.com/nLPBLkG5ms — Michael Openshaw (@mopenshaw) July 19, 2021

Keep going, you’re doing great https://t.co/zk7EoxyyAW — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 19, 2021

Every time a politician of any stripe admits how dumb/careless they are, remember that the next time you feel the urge to take seriously anything they have to say. https://t.co/rXt5eYwyrF — Andrew Casson (@AjCasson) July 19, 2021

