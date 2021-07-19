https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/19/state-rep-gene-wu-grabs-a-shovel-to-top-off-the-graves-of-himself-and-his-fellow-unmasked-jet-setting-texas-dem-friends/

Recently, Democratic Texas State Rep. Gene Wu called for a renewed nationwide mask mandate.

For the record, Wu didn’t appreciate people who would dare roll their eyes at an unmasked Democrat who sat on a private jet with other unmasked COVID19-positive Democrats and ate a salad calling for a mask mandate:

That tweet literally makes no sense, but in Wu’s defense, bad takes are kind of his thing.

Case in point, his thread today:

Why weren’t Texas’ Party of Science™ members masked up? Clearly you can never be too careful.

We have good news for you, Gene: everyone is going to keep sending out that picture and commenting on it. Because reminders of Democratic hypocrisy and ineptitude and incompetence never get old.

Hilarious.

