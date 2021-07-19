https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/texas-democrat-lawmaker-posts-photo-bra-panties-dc-trip/

Last Monday 60 Democrat members of the state House of Representatives fled Texas to Washington DC to block Republicans from advancing new voting laws through a special session of the legislature.

Democrat lawmakers were seen packed on a private plane, maskless flying from Texas to DC.

The state lawmakers actually believe flying on a private jet to DC, dining at posh DC restaurants and enjoying air conditioned hotel rooms is comparable to George Washington crossing the Delaware River.

The $1.5 million, taxpayer funded trip to DC where the lawmakers receive a daily stipend, is a huge sacrifice for these Democrats.

TRENDING: EXPLOSIVE – WE CAUGHT THEM: Audit Documents Were Created Last Week for Georgia Election Audit Completed in November Only After Our FOIA Request

One lawmaker tried to illustrate the personal sacrifice she made by posting a photo of her bra and panties air drying to her social media account.

“You bet we’re recognizing & honoring our country’s heritage. As most Texans, tho, this is what we’re doing tonight—using whatever is accessible, uwashing (sic) our clothes in the sink,”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the Democrat lawmakers will be arrested as soon as they return to Texas.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...