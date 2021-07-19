https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/texas-democrat-lawmaker-posts-photo-bra-panties-dc-trip/

Last Monday 60 Democrat members of the state House of Representatives fled Texas to Washington DC to block Republicans from advancing new voting laws through a special session of the legislature.

Democrat lawmakers were seen packed on a private plane, maskless flying from Texas to DC.

The state lawmakers actually believe flying on a private jet to DC, dining at posh DC restaurants and enjoying air conditioned hotel rooms is comparable to George Washington crossing the Delaware River.

The $1.5 million, taxpayer funded trip to DC where the lawmakers receive a daily stipend, is a huge sacrifice for these Democrats.

One lawmaker tried to illustrate the personal sacrifice she made by posting a photo of her bra and panties air drying to her social media account.

“You bet we’re recognizing & honoring our country’s heritage. As most Texans, tho, this is what we’re doing tonight—using whatever is accessible, uwashing (sic) our clothes in the sink,”

You bet we’re recognizing & honoring our country’s heritage. As most Texans, tho, this is what we’re doing tonight—using whatever is accessible, uwashing our clothes in the sink. #txlege https://t.co/HC8uDSnWk5 pic.twitter.com/DoaatSCqmj — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 16, 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the Democrat lawmakers will be arrested as soon as they return to Texas.

