Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he plans to meet with Republican challengers to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney next week.

“Paying close attention to the Wyoming House Primary against loser RINO Liz Cheney,” Trump said in a statement. “I’ll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months.”

Trump and Cheney have a contentious history together. In May, Cheney was voted out of her GOP leadership position in the House after calling out Trump for his claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“This is a ‘hot’ race with some very interesting candidates running against her. Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney,” Trump added. “JUST ONE CANDIDATE. Thank you!”

