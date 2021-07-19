https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/tulsa-woman-arrested-commenting-polices-wanted-facebook-post/

Last Wednesday, the Tulsa Police Department posted Lorraine Graves on its ‘Weekly Most Wanted’ list for accessory to murder in a homicide earlier this year.

Lorraine Graves began commenting on the police department’s Facebook post asking about reward money.

“where’s the reward money at?” Lorraine Graves commented in a reply to the post about her.

Facebook users tried to warn Graves about posting on social media.

“Giiiiirl you better stay off social media they can track you !!” one FB user replied.

“Aint gonna be as funny when you get processed,” another person said in the replies.

Law enforcement arrested Lorraine Graves on Thursday in North Tulsa. Her bond is set at $500,000.

According to KTLU, police have been searching for Graves since March in relation to the murder of Eric Graves.

