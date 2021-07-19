https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-suspends-mtg/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours, the company said on Monday, after she posted messages that violated its policy against sharing misleading information about the coronavirus. https://t.co/nG5Kn5JXJh
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2021
Greene will be on ice for 12 hours after posting these tweets.
The tweets that got Marjorie Taylor Greene banned for 12 hours: pic.twitter.com/sjS3TrOzgB
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 20, 2021