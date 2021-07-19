https://justthenews.com/government/congress/twitter-temporarily-suspends-majorie-taylor-greens-account-over-covid-related?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Twitter on Monday evening temporarily suspended the account of Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene after the Republican firebrand posted tweets the platform said violated its rules about sharing misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Greene’s account was suspended for 12-hours following tweets Sunday and Monday that stated the virus was not dangerous for anyone under 65 who is not obese, therefore the “controversial” vaccine should be a choice. She also said there have been 6,000 vaccine-related deaths, appearing to have referenced an open-sourced database with disputed findings, according to The Daily Beast.

“We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the Covid-19 misleading information policy,” Twitter said.

The platform also labeled Greene’s tweets as “misleading” and referred platform users to information about the safety of vaccines, The Daily Beast also reports.

