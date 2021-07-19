https://www.theepochtimes.com/two-killed-four-injured-in-weekend-shootings-in-baltimore-police-say_3907980.html

By Christine Condon

From The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE—Two men died and four others were injured in separate shootings over the weekend, Baltimore Police said.

A 45-year-old man died after a shooting in West Baltimore’s Poppleton neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 800 block of West Lexington St. close to the Poe Homes public housing complex, for reports of a shooting, according to a Baltimore Police news release.

That’s when they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, who was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, police said.

A man died after a shooting in Carrolton Ridge late Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Ashton St. at 11:24 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. A man with gunshot wounds was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

Earlier Saturday, four others were injured in shootings.

The first incident occurred around 12:45 a.m., when two men, 42 and 49-years-old, walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The men told police they were shot in the 1900 block of McCullough Street, in the city’s Park Circle neighborhood.

Later Saturday, around 4 p.m., a 43-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his finger. He told police he was shot in the 500 block of Orchard Street in the city’s Seton Hill neighborhood.

By the end of the night, one more person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound—a 36-year-old woman who said she’d been shot in the buttocks in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives, or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP to make an anonymous report.

©2021 The Baltimore Sun. Visit at baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

