On Friday Joe Biden told reporters Facebook was killing people.

This was classic projection.

The US government actively suppressed information on affordable Covid treatments such as HQC and Ivermectin because they don’t make the pharmaceutical companies billions of dollars a year.

Thousands of people have died from the experimental Covid vaccines but that information is also being censored by the social media giants.

Democrats and Dr. Fauci were pushing misinformation and hundreds of thousands of Americans died.

On Thursday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki casually admitted the federal government is censoring American citizens.

“We’ve increased disinformation research and tracking within the Surgeon General’s office,” Psaki said. “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.”

This is a clear violation of the First Amendment, but we are living in a lawless banana republic.

On Monday Joe Biden walked back his attack on Facebook but is still pushing for crackdowns on speech.

Reporter: “Mr. President, you said last week that companies like Facebook are killing people?” Joe Biden: “I know precisely what I said. I am glad you asked me that question. One, I had just read that Facebook pointed out — it was pointed out that Facebook of all the misinformation, 60 percent of the misinformation came from 12 individuals. That’s what the article said.”

President Biden clarifies his statement about Facebook: “My hope is, that Facebook instead of taking it personally, that somehow I’m saying ‘Facebook is killing people’, that they would do something about the misinformation.” pic.twitter.com/GXfZOHxWKl — CSPAN (@cspan) July 19, 2021

