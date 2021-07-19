https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-to-house-afghan-refugees-at-virginia-military-base/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kamala gets a new assignment…
June 21, 2021
Tony Fauci, agent of disaster…
June 11, 2021
141 Republicans say hell no to ATF…
June 16, 2021
Hollywood lays it on thick…
June 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy