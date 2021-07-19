https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f5a180bbafd42ff588253e
GOLDEN, Colo. — An animal rights attorney Jennifer Reba Emmi pleaded guilty to several crimes in connection with an alleged…
The Norwegian government has claimed that Chinese hackers were responsible for a cyberattack on the country’s parliament in March this year, and called on Beijing to tackle and prevent such “malicious…
Last Wednesday, the Tulsa Police Department posted Lorraine Graves on its ‘Weekly Most Wanted’ list for accessory to murder in a homicide earlier this year. Lorraine Graves began commenting on the pol…
New Justice Department guidelines will limit the federal government’s ability to secretly obtain journalists’ communications, except in certain circumstances….
The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday called for schools to enforce universal masking mandates because so many kids won’t be protected by fall.
…