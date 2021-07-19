https://hannity.com/media-room/update-five-tx-dems-test-positive-for-covid-after-fleeing-state-to-block-voting-bill/

At least five members of the Texas Democratic Party tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend after fleeing the state to block a voting integrity bill making its way through the Capitol in Austin.

“The number of COVID-positive Texas state lawmakers in the nation’s capital is now five. The news comes on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by Walter Reed Medical Center for a ‘routine’ visit after meeting with the group of lawmakers just last week,” reports Fox News.

Facts matter. Reckless rhetoric doesn’t. The Texas election integrity bill doesn’t disenfranchise Texas voters. It makes elections fair and uniform. Anyone saying that the bill denies people the right to vote is simply lying. https://t.co/dkpxirug4F — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 18, 2021

Residents in Texas fumed last week after learning that the state’s Democratic Representatives are receiving a $221 daily stipend while hiding in Washington, DC to derail a local voting integrity law.

‘State representatives collect not just a salary for their jobs, but a $221 per diem for days that the legislature is in session. A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office told Fox News that the Democrats who walked out and flew to Washington, D.C., to speak out against the voting bill are still receiving that daily stipend,” reports Fox News.

Vice President Kamala Harris backed Texas Democrats Wednesday who fled the Lone Star State to stop a voting integrity bill from making its way through the Capitol in Austin; calling them “bold” and “courageous.”

“They took bold, courageous action in line with the legacy of Frederick Douglass, to the legacy that involves women who marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, and all those folks who shed blood on the bridge in 1965 to pass the Voting Rights Act,” Harris said Wednesday.

“And now, we have in 2021, the Texas Legislature,” she continued. “Many of them traveled to Washington, D.C., at great sacrifice to stand up for the American right to vote, unencumbered.”

Texas Democrats faced growing scrutiny on social media this week after posting a picture aboard a chartered jet showing the liberal lawmakers enjoying their flight to the DC Swamp without COVID face-masks.

“ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. http://NBCDFW.com,” posted a reporter with NBC Dallas.

To avoid a vote, Texas Democrats jet off to DC on privately chartered planes — maskless, unlike all the little people who fly commercial. What a look. https://t.co/fLkcakHKbn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 12, 2021

“To avoid a vote, Texas Democrats jet off to DC on privately chartered planes — maskless, unlike all the little people who fly commercial. What a look,” added Fox News contributor Guy Benson.

