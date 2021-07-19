http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/JI8PNnYeb6s/US-womens-gymnast-tests-positive-Covid-training-four-days-Tokyo-opening-ceremony.html

A fully-vaccinated alternate on the US women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 while training for the Olympics in Japan, amid increasing concern over the safety of the Games.

18-year-old Kara Eaker, from Kansas City, is understood to have tested positive on Sunday, having traveled to Tokyo with three other alternates and the six main athletes who are expected to compete in the Games, including defending champion Simone Biles.

The news of her positive test was initially reported by Japanese officials on Monday morning, however they refused to name the athlete. She has since been identified by her coach, Al Fong, while USA Gymnastics confirmed that one of its alternate athletes had been infected and was quarantining in a local hotel.

According to WHO-TV reporter Justin Surrency, who spoke with Kara’s coach, the teenager will go through 8-14 days of isolation, which began on Sunday.

Kara’s father revealed to local Kansas City news outlet KSHB 41 that his daughter does not have any symptoms and that she is ‘doing fine’; on June 27, shortly after she was selected as a traveling alternate for the US gymnastics team, Kara told the same publication that she was already fully-vaccinated.

The gymnast is the latest in a growing line of Olympic athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19, with the increase in cases adding fresh fuel to the backlash over organizers’ decision to push ahead with the Games, despite Japan going through a fifth wave of infections.

On Sunday, it was announced that six British Olympic athletes and two team staff are also self-isolating in Tokyo after being identified as close contacts of a passenger who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus on their plane to Japan.

Olympic organizers revealed the news shortly after the South African football team announced that two of its players had tested positive.

They were named as Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Video Analyst Mario Masha from the South African squad also tested positive upon his arrival in Tokyo as the team prepares to face hosts Japan on Thursday.

Mahlatsi and Monyane were the first athletes in the Olympic Village to be reported positive.

The first infection – a coach traveling with Uganda’s squad – was reported on June 20 when the team arrived at Narita airport, and since then, there have been more than a dozen cases among athletes and staff.

Kara – who is the 16th person to have tested positive since arriving in Japan – is understood to have been staying in Narita, which is 35 miles away from Tokyo, where the US gymnastics team was training before heading to the Olympic Village ahead of the start of their events on Sunday, July 25.

Simone, 24, and the other five women chosen to compete for Team USA at the Olympics – Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Mykayla Skinner, Jade Carey, and Grace McCallum – are not understood to have come into contact with Kara, who has been training separately from the main squad alongside the other three alternates.

Four alternates were chosen to travel with Team USA’s six-woman gymnastics squad; as well as Kara, Kayla DiCello, 17, Emma Malabuyo, 18, and Leanne Wong, 17, are all currently present in Narita, which is where the team has been training.

Leanne’s parents confirmed to KSHB 41 that their daughter, who is also from Kansas City, has tested negative, however she is currently isolating, having come into ‘close contact’ with Kara.

On Monday morning, Leanne shared a message of support for her teammate, writing on her Instagram Story: ‘Prayers for a speedy recovery for one of our teammates.’

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a statement after news of Kara’s positive test was shared, saying: ‘In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.’

Last week, USA Gymnastics revealed that the four replacement athletes for the women’s team would be separated from the six gymnasts who are expected to compete in Tokyo – suggesting that Simone, 24, and her teammates may not have come into close contact with the person who has tested positive.

The team’s four alternates were also rooming together.

Over the weekend, the women’s gymnastics team dealt with what USA Gymnastics called a ‘false positive’ for an unidentified athlete but the ensuing test results for the athlete were negative, according to the organization.

Kara’s teammate and fellow alternate Leanne Wong is also isolating, having come into ‘close contact’ with her. Leanne’s parents have confirmed that she has tested negative

All four alternates, including Kayla DiCello (left) and Emma Malabuyo (right), have been training separately from Simone Biles and her five teammates, USAG revealed last week

Biles, the defending world and Olympic champion, and the rest of the regular team have all been vaccinated, however it is unknown whether all four alternates have received their shots. Athletes were not required to have received the COVID vaccination in order to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The women’s gymnastics team arrived in Japan on July 15 ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony in Tokyo.

The athletes stayed in their rooms and practiced in venues but did not spend time in the city of Narita, NBC News reports.

On Monday, Simone and her teammates, Grace, Jordan, Suni, and Mykayla, were all posting images and videos from the Olympic Village on their Instagram accounts, in which the six athletes are seen seen wearing face masks and matching Team USA T-shirts while walking around the site.

None of the four alternates have posted any social media content from the Olympic Village.

Over the weekend, a visitor involved in organizing the games tested positive at the athletes’ village in Tokyo, becoming the 15th person connected to the games to have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1.

He was taken to a separate hotel to isolate for 14 days.

The increasing number of infections among Olympic visitors to Tokyo comes amid furious backlash over the decision to push ahead with the Games, which were delayed by a year as a result of the Pandemic.

Former Olympian and 2021 Games organizer Seiko Hashimoto addressed the outrage in a statement, insisting that they have a ‘responsibility’ to ‘complete the mission’ of hosting the global sporting event, despite rising case numbers and fears over participants’ and locals’ safety.

‘We promised the world we would deliver the Games,’ she said.

Simone and her teammate Jordan were seen posing in front of the Olympic rings on Monday, as the news about the positive test result was revealed

Jordan was also seen posing alongside Grace, Mykayla, and Suni, in the same spot, while flashing their Olympic credentials

The six gymnasts who make up the competing team all appear to have been given the all-clear and were seen out and about on Monday morning as news of Kara’s infection broke

Defending champion Simone was seen scribbling her name on a wall of athletes’ autographs

‘We have a global challenge, we cannot postpone solving the issues – we have the responsibility to contribute to the solution. We have to complete our mission.’

Olympic organizers have faced furious backlash from locals in Japan – which is currently suffering a fifth wave of increased COVID infections, prompting a state of emergency to be declared in the capital.

That state of emergency is due to remain in place throughout the Olympic Games.

This means that the majority of athletes at the Olympics will perform in front of empty stadiums, with no crowds present – after large gatherings were banned in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

In the days since athletes and their coaches began arriving at the Olympic Village, there have been multiple infections reported, with the US gymnastics team becoming the latest in a growing line of squads to suffer a positive test result.

On Sunday, 17-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff confirmed on social media that she would not be able to represent Team USA in the Tokyo Games, saying: ‘I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

‘It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.

‘I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.’

When it is at peak capacity, the Olympic Village – which is a complex of apartments and dining areas in Tokyo – will house 6,700 athletes and officials.

Guards block a road leading into the Tokyo Olympics athletes’ village on July 19 after two South African football players tested positive for COVID-19 inside

COVID cases in Toyko are on the rise with 1,300 cases recorded on July 15

Current COVID cases are the highest figures in the Japanese capital within the last six months

COVID cases in Toyko are on the rise with 1,300 cases recorded on July 15 – the highest figures in the Japanese capital within the last six months.

It is not known what COVID variant the athletes have, but the rise in Japan’s case figures has been attributed to the spread of the highly-infectious Delta variant, which first originated in India.

On Saturday, Games chief Seiko Hashimoto admitted athletes are ‘probably very worried’ about coming to Japan, pledging full transparency over COVID cases.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach also appealed for Japanese fans to show support, saying he was ‘very well aware of the scepticism’ surrounding the Games.

There is widespread concern that despite increased precautions, not enough can be done to stop the estimated 85,000 athletes, officials, journalists and other workers coming into Japan from introducing fast-spreading coronavirus variants.

Japan currently has a largely unvaccinated population already that is struggling with mounting cases.

‘It’s all based on the honor system, and it’s causing concern that media people and other participants may go out of their hotels to eat in Ginza,’ Takeshi Saiki, an opposition lawmaker, said of what he called Japan’s lax border controls.

So far, the majority of Olympic athletes and other participants have been exempted from typical quarantine requirements.

Athletes are arriving in Japan to find a restrictive environment, with daily testing, social distancing and no movement possible outside the Olympic ‘bubble’.

They are under orders to leave Japan 48 hours after their event.

The Japanese press is filled with reports of Olympic-related people testing positive for the coronavirus.

‘There are big holes in the bubbles,’ said Ayaka Shiomura, another opposition lawmaker, speaking of the so-called ‘bubbles’ that are supposed to separate the Olympics’ participants from the rest of the country.

In another example of the difficulties, Australia’s entire athletics team was quarantined before departure after a member of their entourage returned an inconclusive test. The official later tested negative.

Currently, Australia’s most populous city, Sydney, and all of Victoria state – totaling nearly half the 25 million national population – are under stay-home orders after a flare-up of the highly infectious Delta virus strain began last month.

Athlete claims Tokyo Olympics competitors are being made to sleep on ‘anti-sex’ cardboard beds – but officials insist they ARE sturdy enough to withstand strong physical activity

Tokyo Olympic athletes will sleep on ‘sustainable’ cardboard beds during games

American runner Paul Chelimo joked they can only support the weight of one person to prevent athletes from having sex on them

But organizers hit back, insisting frames are sturdy enough for physical activity

They posted a video of Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan jumping on his while shouting ‘fake news!’ as proof

An American runner joked that athletes are being forced to sleep on cardboard beds to stop them from having sex – but organizers have hit back, insisting the frames are ‘sturdy’ enough to withstand physical activity.

Paul Chelimo, a distance runner, poked fun at the ‘sustainable’ carboard beds on Twitter at the weekend – saying the beds can only support a single person ‘to avoid situations beyond sports’.

But the official Olympics Twitter account soon responded, saying the beds are ‘sturdy’ while posting a video of Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan jumping on his.

‘Fake news!’ 21-year-old McClenaghan shouts as he repeatedly jumps up and down on the cardboard frame at the athlete’s village in Tokyo.

American distance runner Paul Chelimo joked that athletes’ beds at the Tokyo Olympics were made of cardboard to stop people having sex in them once the competition is over

Cardboard beds in the athlete’s village at the Tokyo Olympics are sturdy enough for sex, organisers said, alongside a video of Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan jumping on one

‘Thanks for debunking the myth,’ the Olympics official twitter account while retweeting the footage.

‘You heard it first from Team Ireland – the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy!’

It is far from the first time that organizers of the ‘most sustainable games in history’ have been forced to defend their unusual choice of beds.

In January last year officials denied the beds weren’t suitable for post-competition antics among athletes- saying they will hold up provided the occupant of the bed only invites one other person into bed with them.

Manufacturer Airweave said the bed frames can withstand up to 440lbs (200kg).

‘We’ve conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds,’ an Airweave spokesperson said.

‘As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load.’

There are just fours days to go until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, which was delayed from last year due to the Covid pandemic.

The event is proving hugely controversial with most Japanese opposed to it going ahead as the country suffers through a fifth wave of Covid infections – with a state of emergency declared in the capital and due to run through the event.

Airweave, the company which makes the ‘sustainable’ beds, previously said they can hold up to 440lbs (200kg) – which should be enough for at least two people

Meanwhile Czech volleyball player Ondrej Perusic (pictured right after getting his second Covid jab) tested positive for the virus Sunday in the latest case to affect athletes

It means that most athletes will perform without crowds present, with gatherings banned to stem the spread of the virus.

Infections are also threatening to de-rail the event for competing athletes, after a Czech beach volleyball player tested positive at the Olympic Village.

Ondrej Perusic submitted ‘a positive sample during everyday testing in the Olympic Village on Sunday, July 18’, Czech Olympic team head Martin Doktor said.

‘He has absolutely no symptoms. We are dealing with all the details and… naturally, the anti-epidemic measures within the team,’ he added.

Doktor said the team was also seeking the postponement of Perusic’s first game at the Olympics with his teammate David Schweiner, scheduled for July 26.

‘We are now looking into the possibility of postponing the games or other options that would allow the boys to start the tournament later on,’ he added.

Perusic, 26, said he was ‘very upset’ but said he understood health was a priority.

‘For now, I don’t see this as the end of the world or a tragedy,’ he said.

‘I was vaccinated and I tried to comply with the public health standards.

‘Unfortunately, I think I made a mistake somewhere and got infected. It’s my responsibility above all,’ he said.

Car-maker Toyota has said it will not display any advertising at the event because of widespread anger that it is being allowed to go ahead

On Saturday, the Czech Olympic Committee reported a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Tokyo for the Games that start on Friday.

Perusic’s case appears to be the fourth in the Olympic Village after the infections of two South African footballers and their team’s video analyst.

The Olympic Village, a complex of apartments and dining areas in Tokyo, will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak during the Games.

Meanwhile Toyota, one of the International Olympic Committee’s biggest sponsors, said it will not air any Olympic-themed TV advertising during the event – underlining fears about just how unpopular the competition has become.

‘There are many issues with these Games that are proving difficult to be understood,’ Toyota Chief Communications Officer Jun Nagata told reporters.

Chief Executive Akio Toyoda, the company founder’s grandson, also confirmed he will be skipping the opening ceremony.

That’s despite about 200 athletes being affiliated with Toyota, including swimmer Takeshi Kawamoto and softball player Miu Goto.

Nagata said the company will continue to support its athletes.

Masa Takaya, a Tokyo 2020 spokesperson, said sponsors each make its own decisions on their messages.

‘There is a mixed public sentiment towards the Games,’ Takaya said.

‘I need to emphasize that those partners and companies have been very supportive to Tokyo 2020. They are passionate about making these Games happen.’