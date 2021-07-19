https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-passports-are-here/
‘Proof of negative test will no longer be enough’
‘Nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing and make use of the NHS Covid pass.’
Boris Johnson confirms Covid vaccine passports from end of September pic.twitter.com/bT3rU4oA8u
— Camus (@camus37) July 19, 2021
60% of people admitted to hospital with Covid have been double dosed…
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 19, 2021