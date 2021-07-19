https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-passports-are-here/

Posted by Kane on July 19, 2021 3:20 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



‘Proof of negative test will no longer be enough’

‘Nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing and make use of the NHS Covid pass.’

60% of people admitted to hospital with Covid have been double dosed…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...