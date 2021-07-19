https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/facebook

Press secretary Jen Psaki had some alarming things to say about social media censorship. Accordin to Psaki, there are twelve people responsible for 65 percent of medical misinformation on Facebook, and she believes that Facebook needs to take faster action against harmful posts.

In this clip, Jeff Fisher filled in for Pat Gray and discussed how the Biden administration approached so-called medical misinformation posted on social media platforms. In a recent press conference, Psaki was asked how the Biden administration identifies medical misinformation and how does the administration notify Facebook? How many times has the Biden administration flagged Facebook? How long has this been going on? Are there safeguards to protect free speech?

Psaki said that private sector companies as well as media companies determine who and what is allowed on social media platforms.

Jeff noted that Psaki appeared to be OK with “free speech” so long as the speech is in line with “facts” that are federal government-approved.

