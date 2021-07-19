https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/19/video-karen-tries-to-lure-asian-mans-unleashed-dog-into-traffic-n1462896

SAY HER NAME

In a new low, a harpy tried to compel an unleashed dog into New York City traffic. The video is going viral on TikTok and Twitter.

Wanna bet she’s a Biden voter? pic.twitter.com/RId5iLpft7 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 19, 2021

Bursting with sanctimony, the harridan tried to get the “puppy” killed by oncoming traffic. The dog was apparently unleashed, and that just doesn’t fly with self-hating losers like this woman. After a few minutes of back-and-forth mouth drama, the ogress actually calls the dog and runs toward the street.

Apparently the woman used a racial insult toward the Asian dog owner that she refused to repeat once the camera was running.

“Have you never heard of a leash in the city?” the woman says in the clip. “We’ll wait for the police to clear it up.”

The woman made a second attempt to get the dog killed. This time the dog followed, but the owner was able to retrieve “Bobo” before he was injured.

The woman eventually found a cop, but it remains unclear if there was any legal action taken.

