An official with a northern Virginia PTA chapter has been forced to resign from her post after a tirade aimed at parents who oppose Critical Race Theory being taught in classrooms.

“Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as vice president of training,” the group said Saturday. “While not speaking in her role within the Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words used during a public event on Thursday, July 15, 2021.”

Leete is also the vice president of the Fairfax, Virginia NAACP, which is standing by her.

In a recording outside of a Fairfax County Public School board meeting Thursday, Leete is heard shouting, “Let them die!” at a group of parents who oppose the implementation of the curriculum, which argues that racism throughout U.S. history has a larger-than-told impact on American institutions.

“Let’s deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live-&-let live people. Let them die!,” Leete say a longer version of the video clip.

The school board was meeting to vote on how they will address the issue of transgender students and which bathrooms they will be able to use during the upcoming school year.

“We stand firmly by our 1st Vice President and her work in the past, present and future, and are extremely disappointed that her long track record of tireless work and dedication within the Fairfax County community has been so easily disregarded and devalued,” the local NAACP chapter said.

