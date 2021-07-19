https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/19/vox-dumps-cold-water-on-much-anticipated-cnn-but-accidentally-offers-an-effective-advertising-tagline/

We told you earlier that CNN announced a premium service, claiming it is “much anticipated” but those people must work for CNN:

CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service from CNN, will debut in Q1 2022.@CNNPlus will feature original, live, on demand & interactive programming. Learn more at https://t.co/1UKZbjqviZ and sign up for exclusive updates. Release: https://t.co/tHxbhQhcSX — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 19, 2021

CNN’s announcement was even a bit too much for their fellow libs at Vox, which says the plan “doesn’t make sense”:

CNN+ is like CNN except it costs extra and doesn’t have the stuff CNN has. https://t.co/y4EYQ8MXHH — Vox (@voxdotcom) July 19, 2021

CNN might not like that, but if they’re paying attention they might see a helpful advertising angle:

“It doesn’t have the stuff CNN has” might be the most effective advertising taglines I’ve heard in a while. — Stuart Stein (@SsteinStuart) July 19, 2021

LMAO! That’s so true.

