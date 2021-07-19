https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/biden-cuba-communism-failed-state

In a digital “roundtable” discussion with political commentator “DC Draino” Rogan O’Handley, Ronald Coleman, and author and Claremont senior fellow David Reaboi, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin shared a clip of President Joe Biden finally admitting that “communism is a failed system” and socialism isn’t much better. White House press secretary Jen Psaki echoed the same talking points, admitting that the protests in Cuba are not about medicine shortages, but the failure of Cuba’s “authoritarian communist regime that has repressed its people and has failed the people of Cuba.”

