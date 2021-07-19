https://pjmedia.com/podcasts/bryan-preston/2021/07/19/watch-cuban-exile-questions-bidens-handling-of-the-opportunity-to-free-the-country-from-communism-n1463114

The Cuban people are marching, some carrying American flags, demanding “patria y vida” — land and life. Is this the revolution millions of freedom-loving people have waited to see? Is the Biden administration handling it right or missing a huge opportunity?

It took them too long, nearly a week, but the Biden administration did get around to calling Cuba’s communism a “failed ideology.” By that time, thousands of Cubans had bravely taken to the streets demanding freedom — and the Cuban government cracked down on them and on their ability to get their message out to the world.

On this week’s C’Mon Now! I ask Cuban exile Mano de Ayaya what’s really going on in Cuba and how he sees Biden handling the situation. Watch.

