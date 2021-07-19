https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/jeff-bezos-will-launch-space-today-aboard-first-manned-flight-blue-origin?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jeff Bezos will take off Wednesday on his space travel company’s first flight with people on board a rocket.

Watch live:

The billionaire founder of Amazon and Blue Origin will depart from west Texas alongside his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands, and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas.

The rocket – New Shepard – will make its journey on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The plan is for the rocket to reach an altitude of 66 miles, which is 10 more than Richard Branson’s rocket reached on July 11. The flight, which requires no trained staff due to the capsule’s complete automation, will last just 10 minutes.

The New Shepard has successfully visited space 15 times on unmanned test flights, and if today’s flight goes to plan, the company is scheduling two more passenger flight’s to take place before January.

