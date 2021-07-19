https://hannity.com/media-room/what-pandemic-biden-says-economy-only-adding-60000-jobs-per-month-before-i-was-sworn-in/

BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.”

“What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!”

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.